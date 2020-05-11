Vote conservative Republication Lamm for Congress

It has been more than 100 years since Montana elected the first woman to the United States Congress.
This year Montana can do it again.
Will it be liberal Democrat Kathleen Williams or conservative Republican Debra Lamm?
Montana's first woman elected to Congress was Jeannette Rankin, a conservative Republican.
Let's do it again! Vote: Debra Lamm for United States House of Representatives!
Ronalee & Edwin Johnson,
Gardiner
