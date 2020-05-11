Vote conservative Republication Lamm for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been more than 100 years since Montana elected the first woman to the United States Congress.

This year Montana can do it again.

Will it be liberal Democrat Kathleen Williams or conservative Republican Debra Lamm?

Montana's first woman elected to Congress was Jeannette Rankin, a conservative Republican.

Let's do it again! Vote: Debra Lamm for United States House of Representatives!

Ronalee & Edwin Johnson,

Gardiner

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1