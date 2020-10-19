Vote Cooney…not the looney

Cooney represents us, has his entire career. The giant fart (it’s how my kids say his name) is not one of us and I, for one, wish he would move back to JERSEY.

The looney was found guilty of assaulting a reporter. He gave tons of money to anti-LGTBQ groups. He thinks the earth is 4000 years old and our ancestors ran around with the dinos. He is on tape saying that “the only good tax is one you pay and I don’t” as well as “retirement is not biblical”.

We do not need an extremist in the governor’s position, esp right now. His lawsuit against the state of Montana over access to fishing spot is a matter of public record. Google it. His ad lied.

Mike Cooney has the experience we need to guide us out of this time we find ourselves in. WE NEED A STEADY HAND. Please do not let the guy from Jersey buy this election. PLEASE.

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

