Vote down ballot for Democrats

My name is Sam. I am voting this year because voting could make or break your access to hunting, fishing, hiking and even floating the river in Montana. Thankfully Attorney General and Gov. Steve Bullock for the last 12 years has fought off Republican efforts to sell off your public access to rich-out-of-staters.

You can thank Governor Bullock and Montana Democrats for your continued public access to your 27 million acres of your wild public lands!

That's why it's important to vote down ballot for Montana Democrats Gov. Steve Bullock for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney for governor and Kathleen Williams for U.S. Congress to keep public lands in public hands for generations to come.

Sam Orr,

Missoula

