Vote for Austin Knudsen

Vote for Austin Knudsen

We need an Attorney General who will take our Montana values to Helena. Former Speaker of The House and county prosecutor Austin Knudsen will always back our Law Enforcement, defend the Constitution, protect our 2nd Amendment rights, safeguard our private property rights, reduce excessive government spending and champion policies that keep our economy going strong.

Austin’s opponent Seattle Raph Graybill is a scary left-wing extremist who has never prosecuted a case, supports defunding the police, abolishing the second amendment, and wants to rapidly grow Government.

Eastern Montana native Austin Knudsen who shares our Montana values or Seattle Washington outsider Raph Graybill? The choice is clear.

Join me in voting for Austin Knudsen as our next attorney general.

Braxton Mitchell,

Republican Candidate for House District 3, Columbia Falls

