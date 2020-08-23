× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State pointed out that the current SOS along with the Assistant SOS, and current GOP candidate (Christi Jacobsen), had not produced a plan or offered support for the election administrators during the COVID crisis. Amazingly, Christi's response was not to offer up a plan, say that one was in the works, or give any information, she simply called Mr. Bennett a socialist.

Christi has spent quite a bit of time working for Corey Stapleton, and she has probably been filling his expense reports during her time with him. I don't understand why she didn't either work to get him reporting expenses legally or report him to the appropriate authorities. Having done neither, it is my contention that she is as guilty as him in his law-breaking and should not be allowed to occupy this office, which demands a high level of integrity, honesty, and ethics.

So far, I haven't seen or heard anything from her on policy or operation of the office - just name calling.

Bennett will ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote and the county administrators have the support they need to properly do their jobs.

Vote for Bryce Bennett!

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

