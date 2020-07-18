Vote for Bullock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes it seems like Washington politics is nothing more than petty feuds and skirmishes with no real bearing on us out here in Montana. But in reality, the decisions our representatives make have a tremendous impact on us and the people who hold dear.

That’s why Senator Steve Daines won’t be getting my vote this fall. If hear him speak and it is just half truths and sometimes all out lies, Just like the top of the ticket.

Senator Daines has been relentless in his push to undermine protections for Montanans with pre-existing conditions, even recently supporting a lawsuit to have the Affordable Care Act struck down. Chances are if you yourself are not one of the 152,000 Montanans with a pre-existing condition, you know someone who is.

Steve Daines’ decisions in Washington to vote to sabotage access to affordable and quality healthcare affects every single one of us. It’s time we elect a Senator who fights for us and is not beholden to big special interests like Daines is. Join me in voting for Governor Steve Bullock.

Dave Traynor,

Missoula

