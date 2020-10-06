Vote for candidate who will protect health coverage for all

When voters elect businessmen to public office it’s understandable that regulatory policy and government itself, takes on a character that favors business owners and the corporate class. Just observe how big business runs our government today.
Montana is blessed with a rich natural environment and hardworking folks. It’s difficult for me to see why voters would elect more of the same people who’ve left us holding the bag for some of the largest environmental clean-ups and health hazards in our nation’s history. Candidates Matt, Steve, and Greg seem to attract those who prefer a boom and bust economy of resource development, cheaply acquired, lightly regulated and filled with man-camps, to that of one based on preservation and sustainable economic growth of clean industries and energy development.
Instead, Kathleen Williams’ academic and professional background in public policy on mining, recreation, and water quality is demonstrated living and working in Montana (as nonpartisan lead staffer at the Environmental Quality Council, and MT. FWP), and serving in the Montana legislature. Seek candidates who pledge to broaden and protect health coverage for all. Encourage candidates who value education, workforce development and training, and worker’s rights to join trade unions. Vote for Kathleen Williams.
Jeff Meide,
Billings
