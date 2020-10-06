Vote for candidate who will protect health coverage for all

When voters elect businessmen to public office it’s understandable that regulatory policy and government itself, takes on a character that favors business owners and the corporate class. Just observe how big business runs our government today.

Montana is blessed with a rich natural environment and hardworking folks. It’s difficult for me to see why voters would elect more of the same people who’ve left us holding the bag for some of the largest environmental clean-ups and health hazards in our nation’s history. Candidates Matt, Steve, and Greg seem to attract those who prefer a boom and bust economy of resource development, cheaply acquired, lightly regulated and filled with man-camps, to that of one based on preservation and sustainable economic growth of clean industries and energy development.