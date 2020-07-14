Vote for candidates who will provide true liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yesterday’s letter (July 10) "How will we tell children what freedom felt like?" makes two false assumptions.

First, the letter assumes that all Americans currently feel freedom. Yet, millions of Americans are saddled with medical debt, or are unable to keep up with rent, or can’t find a decent job. These economic burdens greatly restrict those individuals’ freedom. Other Americans have their freedoms restricted by an inherently racist justice system. Reforming our economic and legal systems can bring greater personal freedoms for countless Americans.

Second, the letter assumes that voting for one side will cause us to “move to a socialist system.” This is a curious claim, considering the other side has bolstered corporate socialism and provided economic relief to the richest Americans. Why should billionaires and corporations pay less in taxes than single mothers and small businesses? I’d prefer for the government to focus on helping those who really need help.

The letter uses the Pledge of Allegiance as support. The Pledge ends by saying that the U.S. stands for “liberty and justice for all.” My decision on Nov. 3, hinges on which candidates will help provide true liberty and legal justice for all Americans.

Jacob Linfesty,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0