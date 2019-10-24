This election coming up for Missoula City Council members may not seem like a very deal but it actually is huge. There are candidates running for these seats downtown who actually care about what the future holds for Missoula and Missoulians.
I know you have seen the letters telling you to vote against the conservative group of candidates endorsed by Jessie Ramos and that the candidates who are opposing them are wonderful people. If you love paying high property taxes, seeing your streets decay while all the "feel good" projects get funded, having big corporations getting tax credits, traffic control non-existent, see our tax dollars go where they were not supposed to go — then yes, vote for the city-endorsed candidates. They will assure us that nothing will change downtown, your taxes will keep going up and your services down, forever.
Things in Missoula are not right. There needs to be that change. The only way to change it is to vote. You need to vote. Vote for change. Just get out and vote; we all need it.
You have free articles remaining.
John D'Orazi,
Missoula