Vote for Cooney, against violence

On May 24, 2017, at a meet and greet, Greg Gianforte was asked about his business deals with Russia and if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act. 

At this point, Gianforte grasped the reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground while shouting, "I am sick and tired of all this."

And by the way, we are sick of his comments about the big tax break he voted for. My wife never received any tax break. She should have received an additional $120 per year. Where is the money for the big tax break? We would like our money.

A vote for someone who cannot control his emotions and actions — I vote "no." My vote is for Mike Cooney. I hope you will vote against violence also.

Gary M. Keller,

Missoula

