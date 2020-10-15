Vote for Cooney to support public schools

As a Missoula teacher, I’m voting for Mike Cooney for Governor, because he would support public education. Cooney’s opponent would privatize our education system, funneling public tax dollars away from public schools into private ones, and he would eliminate unions. That is not good for Montana or our students.

Mike Cooney has proposed funding public preschool, which could serve more than 2,000 children. Such early early education programs can help all children.

A quality public education system can change student lives for the better and will make our state a better place.

Mike’s education plan would support remote learning and help schools with technology upgrades, help with school lunch programs and many other things.

Cooney has said investment in education is a non-partisan issue. He believes young people with a good education will stay and raise their families in Montana and find good paying jobs with an opportunity to advance. Mike’s opponent has funneled millions of dollars into a private school in Bozeman, and feels that special education students should not attend his private school. I find that disgusting.

Vote for Mike Cooney to support public schools and keep our students in Montana.