 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Daines

Vote for Daines

{{featured_button_text}}

A bill was being presented to change from “sell by” to “use by” milk dating which would save the school milk program 20 plus million a year and Montanans from a dollar to over two per gallon. I asked Governor Bullock, a professed champion of child nutrition, to support the bill, he responded that it would be inappropriate to get involved.

An infrastructure bill was vetoed because it didn’t include funding for a museum. It passed two years later with museum funding so we had to wait two years for Deceivin' Steven’s Folly.

Bullock as he stated was enticed to run for the senate by Obama who is proving daily to be more corrupt than the Clintons or Nixon.

Bullock: a term used by the English to show disdain or disgust… covers it well! I am voting pro-life, pro-guns and pro-freedom…Steve Daines.

Pat Bears,

Polson  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News