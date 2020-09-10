Vote for Daines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill was being presented to change from “sell by” to “use by” milk dating which would save the school milk program 20 plus million a year and Montanans from a dollar to over two per gallon. I asked Governor Bullock, a professed champion of child nutrition, to support the bill, he responded that it would be inappropriate to get involved.

An infrastructure bill was vetoed because it didn’t include funding for a museum. It passed two years later with museum funding so we had to wait two years for Deceivin' Steven’s Folly.

Bullock as he stated was enticed to run for the senate by Obama who is proving daily to be more corrupt than the Clintons or Nixon.

Bullock: a term used by the English to show disdain or disgust… covers it well! I am voting pro-life, pro-guns and pro-freedom…Steve Daines.

Pat Bears,

Polson

