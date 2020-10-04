 Skip to main content
Vote for Democrats to save children's future

Lie, cheat and steal, it's the Trumpy Way. Conservative white men, throughout government, ruling through fear-mongering, untruths and willful ignorance, have been exposed as the naked emperors they are. Rich, white "Trumpys" like Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines guzzled the Kool-Aid from the Chamber of Commerce (worst of the worst climate wreckers) and the NRA (being dismantled for corruption and fraud, and run by a grifter as corrupt as Donald Trump). That's all they've got?

Control women's personal choices and bodies, defile the environment for profit, and suppress the vote for political power. Keep women, young people and minorities oppressed. Oh, and kick vulnerable seniors off of health care during a pandemic while you're at it.

Clark Griswold (National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation") told his boss how many of us feel, after he got a "Jelly of the Month" gift card instead of his expected bonus, "I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, in-bred, over-stuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, d---less, hopeless, heartless, fat-assed, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, snotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey s--- he is!"

All candidates endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters are Democrats. Save your children's futures. Vote down-ballot, vote Democratic Party.

Beth Taylor Wilson,

Missoula

