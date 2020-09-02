Vote for Democrats who will do hard work of governing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first election I voted in was 1972, and I became interested in politics some years before, with the Kennedy/Nixon debates. Probably a seventh grader then. Since then we’ve had some presidents of either party who were better or worse than I’d expected, and some that I felt were terrible mistakes. But I always believed they thought they were acting in the nation’s best interests.

But until now I’ve never seen, or even heard of, a president who appeared to put his own and his family’s interests first, who seemed to have to make everything all about him. Now our president acts like a hysterical teenager who thinks everything should be how he wants it just because he says so.

But running governments is hard — even harder than inheriting a fortune and going bankrupt five times. Harder than running golf courses and high rises, or being a reality TV star, or chasing porn stars and hanging with the world’s Jeffrey Epsteins.

It’s very, very hard work — something we need more of now.

It’s time to vote for Democrats. Elect Joe Biden, Mike Cooney, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, Raph Graybill. They’ll work — hard — and do their best for you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

