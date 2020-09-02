 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Democrats who will do hard work of governing

Vote for Democrats who will do hard work of governing

{{featured_button_text}}

The first election I voted in was 1972, and I became interested in politics some years before, with the Kennedy/Nixon debates. Probably a seventh grader then. Since then we’ve had some presidents of either party who were better or worse than I’d expected, and some that I felt were terrible mistakes. But I always believed they thought they were acting in the nation’s best interests.

But until now I’ve never seen, or even heard of, a president who appeared to put his own and his family’s interests first, who seemed to have to make everything all about him. Now our president acts like a hysterical teenager who thinks everything should be how he wants it just because he says so.

But running governments is hard — even harder than inheriting a fortune and going bankrupt five times. Harder than running golf courses and high rises, or being a reality TV star, or chasing porn stars and hanging with the world’s Jeffrey Epsteins.

It’s very, very hard work — something we need more of now.

It’s time to vote for Democrats. Elect Joe Biden, Mike Cooney, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, Raph Graybill. They’ll work — hard — and do their best for you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News