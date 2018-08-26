People say, "Democracy only works if you get out and vote." This is true, but voting also requires a responsibility to read and study both candidates and issues.
In today's divisive climate it is important for a state senator to have integrity, intelligence, and an ability to listen and find solutions. Diane Sands is one of these people.
A native Montanan, she's called Missoula home since attending UM in the 1960s. She tackled problems then, got results, and continues to do so. Caring about all people, she will ensure voting rights are not undermined, that ordinary people can access healthcare, and advocate for strong public schools and living wages for teachers and workers.
She will work to have programs in place with trained staff and facilities to meet the needs of a growing aging population with a higher rate of dementia and Alzheimers.
She will fight for Health and Human Services programs, as well as Social Justice. Having served four sessions in Montana's House. She has demonstrated her ability to work across the aisle with Republicans.
A lot is at stake. If you want someone to work tirelessly with proven leadership skills, vote for Diane Sands District 49.
Nancy Graves,
Missoula