Vote for Dudik in critical AG race

The upcoming primary election is one of the most important for the Montana. There is a critical race for Montana attorney general and I enthusiastically endorse Kimberly Dudik.

Kimberly Dudik is a mother of four, a former prosecutor and deputy Gallatin County attorney, assistant Montana attorney general and a registered nurse who specialized in neonatal intensive care.

Kimberly Dudik is also four-term legislator who has successfully worked across the aisle for everyday Montanans. She has the ability to draw people together to solve problems.

Kimberly Dudik has led the state legislature in fighting for child welfare, social justice and protecting women and children from abuse and human trafficking. As attorney general and the state’s chief law enforcement officer, she will increase investigation into missing and murdered Indigenous women and children.

She is an unwavering advocate and leader for the protection of public lands and fish and wildlife conservation. She is a strong advocate for Montana hunters and anglers.

Kimberly Dudik is very concerned at this time with people being scammed by false advertising regarding the coronavirus, websites being set up and fake ads to scam peopled money. It is the attorney general's job to monitor those scams and educate people.