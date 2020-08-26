Vote for future of Postal Service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How you vote in November will have a huge effect on the future of the U.S. Postal Service.

On April 4, 2018, Donald Trump issued one of his executive orders (EO 13829) creating a policy designed to "operate the USPS under a sustainable business model to compete fairly in commercial markets." These were his marching orders but suspiciously it was only right before the election that catastrophic steps were instituted scrapping high volume sorting machines and removing many Blue Box mail receptacles that made mailing a letter/ballot easy and convenient.

In response to a huge outpouring of criticism, the plan has been "suspended" until after the election. In other words a vote for Trump and his minions Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale will revive the onslaught against the Post Office.

Most at risk are the costly services provided rural areas. Two of the most expensive are serving 46 million rural addresses and maintaining rural post offices. Look also for postal employees to be terminated, many in rural areas.

Vote to preserve the Postal Service by allowing Joe Biden, Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams to provide a better solution.

(Full disclosure: My dad was a mail carrier.)