 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for leaders who take responsibility

Vote for leaders who take responsibility

{{featured_button_text}}

When two people died of Ebola, Republicans said Barack Obama should resign. When four people died in Benghazi, Republicans launched a multiyear probe, ultimately making Hillary Clinton testify for 11 hours. Now that Donald Trump’s incompetence managing the coronavirus pandemic has killed almost 200,000 people, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale are telling us we need to elect them because Trump is so good at making America great.

Actually, Trump’s management of the pandemic is an unmitigated disaster, by far the worst of any developed country. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population, but a quarter of all the deaths from the coronavirus.

All of our allies, but especially the ones led by women, like New Zealand, Germany and Finland, have much lower infection and death rates. As a result of better controlling the pandemic, their economies are recovering, while ours is still mired in misery. New Zealand’s unemployment rate, for example, is 4.2%, and Germany’s is 5.2%, but ours is twice theirs, currently 10.2%.

This is all Trump’s fault, and Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale are all helping him avoid responsibility, covering up his lies, pretending the deaths of almost 200,000 Americans — about four times the number that died fighting in Vietnam — is really nothing at all.

If you care about the health of your loved ones, if you want the economy to recover, vote for leaders who will take responsibility for the pandemic and the economy. Vote for Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney.

Wade Sikorski,

Baker

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News