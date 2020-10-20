Vote for Montana

 Skip to main content
This election we have clear choices. We can vote for wealth versus money. We can vote for a cleaner future versus continued degradation of our environment. We can vote for democracy and inclusion versus authoritarianism and exclusion. We can vote for social justice versus intimidation. All of the major Montana GOP candidates have slavishly embraced Trump and his anti-science, white supremacist, corporate dominant, social injustice, agenda. They promise to increase jobs and remove regulations. The jobs they will provide will mainly create more money for them and their rich friends; and the regulations they want to remove are there to prevent these Republican robber barons from pillaging our public resources, polluting our environment, and exploiting our workers. The true wealth of Montana is found in our living forests, clean rivers, fresh air, and living prairies. Keeping the land intact and our agriculture sustainable will provide immeasurable wealth right now and into the future. Keeping our communities diverse and developing jobs in renewable energy will benefit our children. To keep Montana the last best place, instead of just the last place, please vote Democratic this November.

Frank Craighead,

Bozeman

