Vote for officials who look at facts

Vote for officials who look at facts

So Brad Tschida doesn't think that masks should be mandatory? He blames Governor Bullock for causing economic woe by shutting down the state economy. In reality, Montana fared better than most states during the pandemic as a result of Bullock's directives. Federal Republican opposition to scientific guidelines led to the protraction of the pandemic nationally. In Montana, closing down the economy early saved many lives. Opening businesses carefully led to positive regrowth. Mr. Tschida appears to be just one more of the politicians spouting GOP party doctrine. Personally, I prefer elected officials who look at facts and act accordingly. I want a representative who uses the space between his/her ears for thinking, rather than just supporting a hat. It's time for a change. Tschida is wrong for Montana. I will vote for LouAnn Hansen for MT HD97. I believe that you should, as well.

Linda Cox,

Lolo

