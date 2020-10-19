Vote for people mostly like us

The median income in Montana in 2018 was $52,559; the per capita income was $29,765. This is important when we vote. Several of the Republican candidates are multimillionaires.

Steve Daines has a net worth of around $7 million; Greg Gianforte, $189 million; Matt Rosendale, between $10 million-$50 million; Troy Downing, unknown, but a California businessman who is also a multimillionaire. Three of these men moved here from out of state. Gianforte, long ago, lied about assaulting a reporter. Rosendale moved from Maryland and lied about being a rancher. Downing moved from California and maintained a residence in California; he lied about being a Montana resident for his hunting and fishing licenses, he was caught and fined.

So why do we want former out-of-state and lying millionaires representing Montana? Let’s vote for the people who are like 99.9% of us. We need our elected officials to represent the 99.9% of Montanans and not the 0.1% that these candidates represent. Vote for people who know us and people who care about those who work three jobs to pay for life’s necessities, such as food, clothing, health care and housing. Vote for people who will represent us and not Wall Street.

Holly Swartz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 5 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1