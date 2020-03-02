Vote for plans, not personalities

As the author Robert Heinlein once said: "Government! Three fourths parasitic and the other fourth stupid fumbling." Keep this in mind when you go to the polls and remember the humor columnist Dave Barry’s admonition: "The Democrats seem to be basically nicer people, but they have demonstrated time and again that they have the management skills of celery. They're the kind of people who'd stop to help you change a flat, but would somehow manage to set your car on fire. I would be reluctant to entrust them with a Cuisinart, let alone the economy. The Republicans, on the other hand, would know how to fix your tire, but they wouldn't bother to stop because they'd want to be on time for Ugly Pants Night at the country club."