Vote for plans, not personalities

There is no worse tyranny than to force a person to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for them.

Current constitutional relevance may be a continuing debate but one thing is clear: The Founding Fathers never intended to create a nation where citizens would pay nearly a third of their earnings for taxes.

As the author Robert Heinlein once said: "Government! Three fourths parasitic and the other fourth stupid fumbling." Keep this in mind when you go to the polls and remember the humor columnist Dave Barry’s admonition: "The Democrats seem to be basically nicer people, but they have demonstrated time and again that they have the management skills of celery. They're the kind of people who'd stop to help you change a flat, but would somehow manage to set your car on fire. I would be reluctant to entrust them with a Cuisinart, let alone the economy. The Republicans, on the other hand, would know how to fix your tire, but they wouldn't bother to stop because they'd want to be on time for Ugly Pants Night at the country club."

Vote for ideas and plans, not parties or personalities!

Thomas Schussler,

Missoula

