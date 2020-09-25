Vote for proven experience in the Missoula District Court Judge race

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Experience counts, so I encourage you to vote for Judge Jason Marks. Judge Marks has distinguished himself as a fair and thoughtful judge since Governor Bullock appointed him to the bench. As a Missoula citizen and practicing attorney who understands the importance of a judge with strong community ties, I am voting to retain Judge Marks.

Judge Marks is a Missoula native. He and his family have been committed public servants in our community for decades. Before joining the judiciary, Judge Marks served with distinction first as a public defender, and then as a prosecutor in Missoula County. As a judge, Judge Marks has a proven record of protecting kids in abuse and neglect cases, equitably resolving family law matters, and fairly and expeditiously handling both criminal and civil cases. He is a proven hard worker and demonstrates daily the qualities and temperament needed on the bench.

I would encourage you to learn more about Judge Marks at www.marksforjudge.com. You will see why he earned the appointment by Governor Bullock and the support of all the sitting judges in Missoula. Please vote to retain Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks.

Natasha Jones,

Missoula

