Vote for Raph Graybill

I write today to support Raph Graybill, candidate for Montana Attorney General and head of Montana’s Department of Justice (DOJ). DOJ is a large, complex department, and requires careful, thoughtful management. The notion put forth by his opponent that one can simply cut thirty percent of its budget ignores the fact that the centralization of some services is necessary for effective use of tax dollars. The State Crime Lab houses highly trained professionals and expensive equipment that provides cost effective services to local authorities. The Law Enforcement Academy and the Public Safety Officer Standards Commission enable local officials to hire qualified and vetted officers. The Montana Highway Patrol enforces the laws that allow us to travel safety on Montana’s roads. The Gambling Control Division ensures that industry is operated consistent with Montana laws. All this…along with prosecution services, consumer protection, legal services to the agencies of state government require a leader that will see that all these essential services operate at maximum efficiency and effectiveness. Raph is that leader. He thinks positively and looks ahead. He is a thinker, and will act decisively. I urge you to vote Raph Graybill for Attorney General.

Sheena Wilson,

Helena

