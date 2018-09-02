Lying U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. How can the man keep a straight face?
Tester supported term limits but is running for a third term. Tester has been the No. 1 recipient of lobbyist cash in both 2018 and 2012, taking over $1.1 million from special-interest lobbyists.
Lying Tester voted over and over to protect sanctuary cities, against the wall, and supports amnesty for illegal aliens, but now says he is for strong borders and keeping communities safe. Oh, he forgets to mention he has and continues voting against protections like Kate's Law and supports catch and release.
He claims credit for helping veterans but he was elected in 2007 after lying about his opponent Conrad Burns (and later proven a lie). He never passed any meaningful veterans' programs until President Trump entered office and ordered him to help veterans, after our heroes were dying in hallways. He lied about Admiral Ronnie Jackson, a decorated vet, and ruined a career.
Tester voted no to cyber security in 2015, just prior to alleged Russian hacking. The same lying "farmer" just purchased a million-dollar pad in D.C. on $180,000 a year, and his net worth is $4 million. Lying king.
Vote for Matt Rosendale.
Mike Weigel,
Missoula