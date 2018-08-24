I am having a little trouble understanding some of the misrepresentations being told during the US Senate campaign. For full disclosure, I grew up in a small town on the highline, not far from where Jon Tester grew up, where agriculture, common sense and integrity were part of our lives.
Here are some things that concern me. Tester is accusing Commissioner Matt Rosendale of raising insurance premiums 23 percent. FACT: Jon was the deciding vote that gave us ObamaCare that raised the insurance premiums in some cases up 200-300 percent.
In his ads, Tester uses cancer patients to pull at our heartstrings indicating that Matt doesn't understand what folks are going through. FACT: Matt is no stranger to the devastation of cancer, having lost a sister at a young age and then a brother recently. So, contrary to the ad, Matt does understand.
Here are some more facts. The commonsense people Jon and I grew up around also question him, evident by the last two elections where Tester received less than 50 percent of the vote in his home county. That should tell us all something. Please join me in voting for Matt Rosendale for US Senate.
Steve Hinebauch,
Wibaux