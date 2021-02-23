Vote for SB 290 to ensure doctors 'do no harm'

Do pass Senate Bill 290.
Since House bill 284 had been introduced in 2019, there have been discussions on Facebook as to whether doctors would be at increased risk of prosecution, as implied by guest columnist Mark Connell (Feb. 23).
An attorney has advised that doctors will not be endangered if they prescribe a painkiller with proper instructions as to its use.
They are not responsible for misuse of prescriptions unless the patient had a history of misuse or was obviously presenting signs of addiction or misuse and the doctor knew about it.
SB 290 protects the rights and individual freedoms of Montanans from intrusive government sanctioned protocols. It restores the mutual respect between the doctors and the patients by standing firm on “doing no harm.”
If we rebuke our activist court with their own language that “consent” is not a defense if charged with a homicide of assisted suicide, proponents of legalizing state-sanctioned assisted death have always threatened that they will sue to force the Montana Supreme Court to declare it is a constitutional right of dignity.
Well, the proponents have testified that they use Oregon-type protocols. Oregon-type death protocols are far from dignified. Being forced by the facilitators to a premature death after changing your mind is not dignified. By Oregon statistics 33% change their mind. Allowing greedy heirs to be facilitators undermines dignity. The government’s providing instant immunity, prohibiting investigations and falsifying death certificates leaves a lot to be desired. The death is not as peaceful as promoted.
The realization that induced premature deaths are neither peaceful nor rapid 25-72% of the time, quantified in the study by Bill Gallerizzo, definitely erodes the marketing of dignity. In addition, drugs that are routinely used are the same ones that have been deemed cruel and undignified for death row.
They also market the lie that “self administration“ is required only to deflect scrutiny, while never codifying that requirement.
By voting “do pass” on SB 290, Montana rejects all of these breaches of dignity while standing firm on the individual’s established right to decline treatment versus oppressive overreaching government’s death protocols. Vote “do pass” on SB 290.
Furthermore, the Oregon-type death protocols simply encourage illicit organ trafficking.
Note that our opposition has acquiesced to the specifics of our testimony by their silence.
There are 10 categories of wrongful deaths associated with Oregon-type government death protocols:
- A wrong diagnosis
- A wrong prognosis
- Unaware of available treatments
- Denied funding for medical treatment
- Mentally ill at risk
- Ableist judgement of “better off dead”
- Bullying or coercion
- Killed without request or while resisting
- Social contagion of suicide
- Not a rapid or peaceful death
Restore the foundation of mutual respect between our doctor and us by standing firm on “do no harm” and voting "do pass" on SB 290.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,
Hamilton