Vote for SB 290 to ensure doctors 'do no harm'

Well, the proponents have testified that they use Oregon-type protocols. Oregon-type death protocols are far from dignified. Being forced by the facilitators to a premature death after changing your mind is not dignified. By Oregon statistics 33% change their mind. Allowing greedy heirs to be facilitators undermines dignity. The government’s providing instant immunity, prohibiting investigations and falsifying death certificates leaves a lot to be desired. The death is not as peaceful as promoted.

The realization that induced premature deaths are neither peaceful nor rapid 25-72% of the time, quantified in the study by Bill Gallerizzo, definitely erodes the marketing of dignity. In addition, drugs that are routinely used are the same ones that have been deemed cruel and undignified for death row.

They also market the lie that “self administration“ is required only to deflect scrutiny, while never codifying that requirement.

By voting “do pass” on SB 290, Montana rejects all of these breaches of dignity while standing firm on the individual’s established right to decline treatment versus oppressive overreaching government’s death protocols. Vote “do pass” on SB 290.

Furthermore, the Oregon-type death protocols simply encourage illicit organ trafficking.