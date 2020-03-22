Vote for socially responsible government

In his inaugural address after taking the oath of office in 1981, Ronald Reagan asserted his familiar campaign phrase: "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem."

It’s time to condemn that idea to the proverbial “ash heap of history.” There was little factual support for that soundbite then, and now we obviously need competent, inspired leadership from our government for global pandemics, global warming, and the global economy and its victims.

In his lecture in Missoula, Nicholas Kristoff pointed out that Republicans have long advocated “personal responsibility.” But what about those occasions when personal responsibility is not enough? His best example was the decline of the middle class and the opioid epidemic, and how other countries have fared much better because their governments provided an array of government programs that we didn’t want to pay for. That’s when America started to became not so great.

The coronavirus is leading to a revival of the term “social responsibility” to describe desired individual behavior. I think it is also time for a socially responsible (not socialist) government that puts the welfare of its common people ahead of the influence of the wealthy. Together, let’s vote for that.