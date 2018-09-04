As an undergraduate botany major, my undeclared majors were varsity swimming and weekend mountain climbing. After serving four years as a naval aviator as the Korean War wound down, I returned to study forest recreation and wildlife management in graduate school under the Korean GI Bill. I had little idea then how Congress would affect my 36-year career in the national parks, other public lands, and the wildlife upon which our forest recreation depends.
Now, I get it. The very existence of our parks, forests and wildlife depends on the whims of Congress and the administration. That has been illustrated lately by attacks on our national monuments and numerous attempts to derail the Endangered Species Act.
This is where you come in. You can help elect the deciders. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and congressional candidate Kathleen Williams have both demonstrated consistent, productive support for conservation.
In Congress, Jon Tester has voted 86 percent of the time in favor of conservation. In the Montana Legislature, and Kathleen Williams has been a 100 percent champion of public lands and wildlife. You can’t do better than that.
Please join me in voting for Tester and Williams this fall.
Norman A. Bishop,
Bozeman