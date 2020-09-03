Vote for Trump is vote for abortion

Abortion has been fundamental to human existence for hundreds, if not thousands, of generations. It didn’t originate with Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood doesn’t force, encourage or solicit women to have abortions. Making abortion illegal just means illegal abortions. Prayer and fasting won’t end abortion; neither will any decision by Donald Trump’s unqualified judges.

How convenient it is for Trump and his cult enablers to get votes by claiming they’re magically “fighting for the unborn.” How about fighting for the born? — affordable health care and a healthy environment, for starters — so that any potential moms see a future for their unborn. Indeed, the Republican agenda consists only of staying in power to benefit the wealthy. So, Republicans preach such packaged ideology as “life begins at conception” to people who can’t get pregnant but offer nothing of substance to those who can — actual women who will decide whether or not to abort.