Oligarchy: the government of the rich, by the rich, for the rich. That’s what Donald Trump, Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines — all of them extremely rich — want. It is what Vladimir Putin, perhaps the richest man in the world, has forced upon Russia, stealing billions of dollars from the Russian people.
Because oligarchies rule by the few in their own interest, they need to lie a lot, and so they cannot tolerate a free press. Vladimir Putin murders reporters who expose his lies and his greed. Trump ridicules them in tweets, calling them “the enemy of the people.” And Greg Gianforte just goes ahead and slugs reporters who ask questions he doesn’t like.
Oligarchy’s defining lie is that helping the rich helps everyone. But helping the rich actually impoverishes everyone else. The rich pay for their tax cuts with cuts for everyone else in health care, education, social security and environmental protection.
Kathleen Williams and Jon Tester are Democrats. They believe that government should be of the people, by the people and for the people. This next election vote, as if the fate of our democracy depends on it. Vote for Williams and Tester.
Wade Sikorski,
Baker