It is disappointing to see how few people traditionally vote in City Council elections. It is sad because there is no level of government that is more directly responsible for serving our community than local elected officials. Local government can affect almost every aspect of your daily life.
You can help decide what our community priorities are and how Missoula will be run by voting in the Nov. 5 city election.
Missoula will continue to progress and grow in a manner in which we can all be proud if we elect the following candidates. Ward 1: Heidi West, Ward 2: Mirtha Becerra, Ward 3: Gwen Jones, Ward 4: Amber Sherrill, Ward 5: Alex Fregerio and Ward 6: Nick Shontz,
Register, volunteer, vote.
Kerry Callahan-Bronson,
Missoula