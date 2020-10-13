Vote LouAnn Hasen for HD97

LouAnn Hansen is running for a seat in the Montana Legislature representing House District 97. I urge you to vote for LouAnn.

LouAnn is a fourth generation Montanan, born in Missoula and raised on a ranch in the Mission Valley. Unlike her opponent, who does not reside in HD 97, she has lived in the District for 36 years. LouAnn taught in the Montana public schools for 35 years and is a strong advocate for public education. She also supports ensuring affordable healthcare for all Montanans and that our public lands remain in public hands.

Over the years, LouAnn has volunteered at the Lolo Community Center to raise money to update the Center and has actively participated in the Lolo Community Council meetings. In short, she knows the Lolo Community well and is ready to advance their interests in the Legislature.

Most important in these polarizing times, LouAnn is ready to work across the political aisle to find workable solutions to protect all Montanans. I urge you to vote for LouAnn Hansen for HD 97.

Dave Grace,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0