Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing recreational marijuana.
From a public safety standpoint, as a former state trooper, adding more impaired drivers to those already out there affected by alcohol will result in even more carnage on Montana's highways. Marijuana usage negatively impacts the mental and physical functions necessary for safe driving, and Montana already has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation. The use of marijuana is often a prelude to even more dangerous drugs, such as meth and cocaine. Meth is highly addictive and can cause addiction in as little as one use for for some people.
The stretch of I-90 going across Montana is the most dangerous stretch of highway in the U.S. It's already a main corridor for drug traffickers and violent gang members. Do we really want more gang activity in Montana?
Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana claim that taxing it will bring $52 million into the State coffers. But at what price?
Jay Stanford,
Missoula
