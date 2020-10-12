Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

From a public safety standpoint, as a former state trooper, adding more impaired drivers to those already out there affected by alcohol will result in even more carnage on Montana's highways. Marijuana usage negatively impacts the mental and physical functions necessary for safe driving, and Montana already has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation. The use of marijuana is often a prelude to even more dangerous drugs, such as meth and cocaine. Meth is highly addictive and can cause addiction in as little as one use for for some people.