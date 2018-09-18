Ninety-nine reasons to vote "no" on the Florence School District's $15,975,000 million bond:
School year 2017 we have 99 out-of-district students who pay nothing. That’s 1 in 7 kids in our schools paying nothing, while if your child goes into Missoula, you need to pay about $2,000 per year, or $10,000 per year for a private school, less of course if they are on scholarship. Since Florence attracts out-of-district children, this tuition is should be a non-issue.
If we followed suit, we would gain an additional $198,000 for our budget. (This would be 25 percent of the principal per year.) With the student-to-teacher ratio of about 15:1, this consists of possibly six-plus additional teachers, another cost to the Florence taxpayer of a minimum of $195,000 per year (I am using a super-low $30,000 per teacher) . This of course doesn’t include the additional non-certified staff needed for the 99 additional children. Then we can add another half admin at least, costing another $40,000!
Cost to educate a student in Montana: $11,348 minus the ANB money received for a high-school student: $6,691. Our deficit is over $7,000 per student!
Richard Paris,
Florence