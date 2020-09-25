 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote no on pot initiatives:

Vote no on pot initiatives:

{{featured_button_text}}

In a couple of weeks Montana voters will receive two initiatives to vote for or against legalizing pot (marijuana). If you think about the impact that legalizing pot will have on families, I ask you to vote against both initiatives.

Montana already has serious drug issues impacting its families. Our state's consumption of alcohol is deplorable and the use of opiates and the illegal use of meth and other drugs are all affecting families, especially children. As a volunteer, I have witnessed the impact of drug addiction on employment, divorce, and the removal of children from their parents.

When I was working as a high school counselor in Billings in the 70s, 80s and 90s, nearly all of the young people who dropped out of high school were involved in the use of drugs, especially alcohol and pot. To now legalize pot, I believe the results on children will not only increase high school drop-out rates but also increase the consumption of pot by young children.

Our society has worried about the impact of smoking on children. Our society now worries about the impact of vaping. Will we now need to worry about our young people consuming pot, especially when children will be able to access pot's affects from smoking it or from eating a product (like a cookie)?

Vote no on Initiative 190 and Constitutional Initiative 118 to legalize pot to protect children and families in Montana.

George Day,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

A second test drive?
Letters

A second test drive?

Well some folks voted for Trump in 2016, wanting to try a “test drive”. Here they understood was a man not of the swamp, with no government ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News