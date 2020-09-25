Vote no on pot initiatives:

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a couple of weeks Montana voters will receive two initiatives to vote for or against legalizing pot (marijuana). If you think about the impact that legalizing pot will have on families, I ask you to vote against both initiatives.

Montana already has serious drug issues impacting its families. Our state's consumption of alcohol is deplorable and the use of opiates and the illegal use of meth and other drugs are all affecting families, especially children. As a volunteer, I have witnessed the impact of drug addiction on employment, divorce, and the removal of children from their parents.

When I was working as a high school counselor in Billings in the 70s, 80s and 90s, nearly all of the young people who dropped out of high school were involved in the use of drugs, especially alcohol and pot. To now legalize pot, I believe the results on children will not only increase high school drop-out rates but also increase the consumption of pot by young children.

Our society has worried about the impact of smoking on children. Our society now worries about the impact of vaping. Will we now need to worry about our young people consuming pot, especially when children will be able to access pot's affects from smoking it or from eating a product (like a cookie)?