Before you go to the voting booth for senator make sure you are voting on actions taken, not words spoken. Jon Tester has been in the US Senate for two terms. During that time, he’s claimed to be working on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. It was under his watch that we saw our beloved Veterans dying due to the lack of care they received from our government. It was under his watch that whistle-blowers were punished, good people that tried to bring what was happening to light. It was under his watch that the previous administration ignored the situation and took few steps to fix it. Now that a new administration is in place, one that obviously loves our military, Senator Tester is enjoying taking great credit for something he didn’t do long ago. What he did do, was destroy the career of an Admiral that served this country for most of his adult life. His accusations against this man were unfounded but that didn’t stop Senator Tester from publicly trying to ruin this Admiral’s reputation. If he was working for veterans as he claims, they wouldn't have been in danger in the first place. What did he know?
Laurie Jones,
Missoula