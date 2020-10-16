 Skip to main content
Vote on what gives the state a voice

Vote on what gives the state a voice

As a conservative realist, no party has my favor - reality does.

Fact: 2018 Gianforte was elected to the House. He was a lame duck upon arrival, a Democratic majority. Gianforte was identified as representative #435 and did not even get a parking space. Lowest standing in the party and of no legislative value to Montana. Montana lost. Gianforte did nothing but travel to the RNC headquarters and dial for donations and plot his run for governor.

2020 Elections, Democratic held House and projected to remain democratic controlled for years due to demographics that dictate the future. Montana voters have a chance for voice in congress - Kathleen Williams, Democrat who will arrive and be representative #232, a 200 position improvement for Montana. A woman who will give Montana a voice and she will get a parking space. That is reality of 2020 election.

Montana needs to think and vote on what gives the population of the state a voice not a vote to support a dogma that views the west as a place to vacation and hunt.

Kirk D. Ellis,

Philipsburg

