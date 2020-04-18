Vote out congressional Democrats holding funding hostage

You apparently want to nitpick the management of the crisis by the current administration but ignore the egregious exploitation of the epidemic by other opportunists. Democrat Rahm Emanual once said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” With those marching orders, congressional Democrats held the nation's health hostage and delayed coronavirus relief funding for over a week while they pushed a garbage Christmas wish list that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service, abortions, student loan debt forgiveness, National Public Radio, the JFK Center, same-day voter registration, new airline emissions standards, climate change migration studies, illegal alien releases, increased Federal minimum wage requirements, and dozens of other expensive new provisions. They are doing the same thing again on the second wave of relief funding.