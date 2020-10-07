Vote out GOP for suppressing votes

There is one political party in Montana colluding with our own Secretary of State, Corey Stapleton, to restrict and suppress the constitutionally guaranteed right of all eligible Montanans to safely cast their votes.

Remember the unconstitutional “Ballot Collection Law”? How about the requirement for a street address for Natives on reservations, knowing they don’t exist for all residents on the reservation? Thwarted by the ACLU and the courts.

In their last attempt, they joined with Donald Trump to attempt to block the mail-in vote, during a pandemic, citing “fraud.” Based on zero evidence of fraud, the courts struck down this attempt at voter suppression.

Does it occur to the GOP that their repeated efforts nationally and statewide to interfere with our most sacred American right is not going unnoticed? Montana and American values do not include voter suppression. It is time to send a loud and clear message of opposition to these efforts to the GOP nationally, and statewide. From the top to the bottom of the ballot, vote them out!

April Potter,

Missoula

