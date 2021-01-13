Vote out Rosendale

My coffee came out of my nose a couple of days ago as I read Hogan Gidley describe the orange bleater as the most masculine president ever or something equally ridiculous. Evidently he doesn’t know about that fellow on Mount Rushmore that charged up the hill in San Juan, Cuba according to legend. Or that the same guy went on to give a campaign speech after being shot in the chest. Maybe Mr. Gidley should tone down his obsequiousness.