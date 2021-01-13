Vote out Rosendale

My coffee came out of my nose a couple of days ago as I read Hogan Gidley describe the orange bleater as the most masculine president ever or something equally ridiculous. Evidently he doesn’t know about that fellow on Mount Rushmore that charged up the hill in San Juan, Cuba according to legend. Or that the same guy went on to give a campaign speech after being shot in the chest. Maybe Mr. Gidley should tone down his obsequiousness.
Another person that would be well served to hitch his pony to a different post is Rep. Rosendale. It’s going to be difficult to disengage, but Maryland Matt might be able to separate, especially since the corporate money is supposedly going to be cut off now.
He probably won’t have a choice but I know we, the voters, will have a choice in ‘22. Vote them out!
Joel Nordby,
Milltown