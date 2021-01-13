 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote out Rosendale

Vote out Rosendale

{{featured_button_text}}

My coffee came out of my nose a couple of days ago as I read Hogan Gidley describe the orange bleater as the most masculine president ever or something equally ridiculous. Evidently he doesn’t know about that fellow on Mount Rushmore that charged up the hill in San Juan, Cuba according to legend. Or that the same guy went on to give a campaign speech after being shot in the chest. Maybe Mr. Gidley should tone down his obsequiousness.

Another person that would be well served to hitch his pony to a different post is Rep. Rosendale. It’s going to be difficult to disengage, but Maryland Matt might be able to separate, especially since the corporate money is supposedly going to be cut off now.

He probably won’t have a choice but I know we, the voters, will have a choice in ‘22. Vote them out!

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News