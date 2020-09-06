 Skip to main content
Vote Republican to restore order

Portland’s liberal Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler ignored weeks of violence by Black Lives Matter and antifa groups in his city; not until his condominium was targeted did he decide to do something. Gee, Mayor Wheeler, you are a little late after your citizens have suffered loss of their homes and businesses and taxpayers have lost government buildings in once-beautiful Portland.

Same thing with Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and other liberal-Democrat controlled cities across our nation where rioters have gone unchecked because those leaders refused to allow federal troops to come and restore order. You liberal Democrat politicians have been in control of those cities and states for decades, so you only have yourself to blame.

If, like me, you love your city and state and the cities and states around our nation, and are heartbroken to see liberal Democrat mayors and governors refuse to stop the violence, make sure you vote Republican when you receive your all-mail-in ballot starting Oct. 8.

Support our police and sheriff departments, show your love of God and country, and quietly and peacefully sit in your living room and vote Republican to throw out Democrats who show no respect for law and order or our country.

Susan Campbell Reneau,

Republican candidate for

Senate District 45,

Missoula

 

 

