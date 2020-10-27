 Skip to main content
Vote Republican to uphold freedoms

If you want a one-party federal government, our Constitution dismantled, our three branches of government destroyed, doing away with our guaranteed freedoms, defunding the military and police — then vote Democratic.

You say, how will this happen? The Democrats have already said they want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with leftist judges who will legislate from the bench, making it a part of Congress. Do away with the Electoral College, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states, no longer allowing the filibuster in the Senate, so the minority has no voice. All of these actions will guarantee a one-party system: communism.

If you want open borders with a free flow of drugs, human trafficking and terrorists vote, for Democrats.

If you want to retain life, liberty and all freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, such as freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, right to bear arms, freedom of religion, etc., vote Republican. Otherwise, we will follow in the steps of other socialist and communist countries, such as Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela.

Uphold Freedom Lady Liberty and hold back tyranny.

Barry Hartman,

Missoula

