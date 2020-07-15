Vote Republican

Why can’t people who love and admire America gather when rioters and anarchists can burn down our beautiful cities, destroy homes and ruin businesses of all sizes? Why can’t people who appreciate police, firefighters, military personnel, and EMTs express their appreciation, but rioters and anarchists can smear hard-working, patriotic and loving Americans of all colors and kill them?

If you love America as I do, want the best for each American, love life, appreciate the police, sheriff departments, appreciate all aspects of our U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, and support all businesses created and maintained by fellow Americans, vote for any Republican because liberal Democrat politicians have proven as the leaders in the cities that are burning down from rioters and anarchists prove, Democrats don’t care about you or our wonderful country.

God bless America and God bless us all. God bless my wonderful country.

Susan Campbell Reneau

Missoula 

