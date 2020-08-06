Vote Shane Morigeau for State Auditor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the race for State Auditor is not receiving the fanfare of other high-dollar races this fall, its value should not be understated. On one hand, there’s a millionaire who lives at the Yellowstone Club, violates our game laws and is under investigation for breaking campaign finance laws. On the other hand, there’s a thoughtful, ethical leader named Shane Morigeau.

The State Auditor is supposed to look out for Montanans against scammers, insurance companies and those who put their own wealth ahead of the well-being of Montana. That’s why integrity and character matter so much in this race. In addition, the State Auditor has a seat on the State Land Board. A critical seat that ensures the Board acts in the best interest of sportsmen, purchasing easements and property that provide high quality wildlife habitat and recreational opportunity.

Shane Morigeau has that character and integrity to fight for Montanans. As an avid outdoorsman, he understands the need to increase access to the over 1.5 million acres of landlocked state trust land in Montana. This is not the time to elect another fraud and crook to state office. Vote Shane Morigeau.

Fred Kellner,

Missoula

