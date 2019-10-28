Dear fellow Missoulians:
Now is the time to look for your voter ballot for the City Council elections! This is a very important election because it will help send a message to the council as to the direction we want our community to move in the future.
If you like the direction we are moving: I believe Missoula is a great place to live (wonderful parks, vibrant downtown, thoughtful zoning, open space), like the direction Missoula is headed (leading the way on environmental advocacy), and leading the way in job growth (Missoula leads the state in job growth), then I hope you will support these candidates if you live in their ward: Mirtha Becerra (Ward 2), Alex Fregerio (Ward 5) and Nick Shontz (Ward 6).
They will work to keep Missoula moving forward and continuing to build the future I feel Missoula needs to provide the housing and jobs that will keep Missoula at the top of my list for the best towns in the country. Truly the "last best place" in my book.
Please vote and help keep Missoula on the right track. Here's to the future. Thank you.
Steve McArthur,
Missoula