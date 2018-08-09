In the United States, nearly every aspect of our lives is impacted by voting, voter participation and elected officials' actions. The accessibility of housing; the quality and price of food and water available; minimum wage; the kind of education we have access to; the quality, price and accessibility of health care; funding for the Indian Health Service; public safety; our access to justice; the actions taken to end the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis; are all determined by voter-elected officials and their actions.
In the June 5 midterm primary election, 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots. This means that the majority of Montana residents did not voice their opinion on what choices and opportunities they want in their community.
American democracy relies on the consent and participation of the governed, the majority of people should have a voice in who controls their resources and opportunities. Voting is our collective opportunity to have a voice in government and how we’re governed.
On Nov. 6, there will be a mid-term election, so make a plan for you and your family and friends to vote to make sure all our voices are heard. Need help with voting? Please contact Western Native Voice at (800) 729-3540.
Iko'tsimiskimaki Beck,
Missoula