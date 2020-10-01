Vote to include women's voices

I will add my voice to all the accolades to remarkable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, I will not forget to honor all the courageous women who went before her, paving the way for a better, more equal life for women.

I will also look forward to the upcoming election and vote for the smart, qualified, hardworking women currently on the ballot in my district: Margaret Gorski for Montana Senate 44, Laura Merrill for Montana House 87, Monica Tranel for Montana Public Service Commission, Melissa Romano for superintendent of public instruction and Kathleen Williams for U.S. House.

These women will bring competence and vigor to the issues of public education, affordable health care for all and environmental stewardship.

Our job is the easy one: vote!

Ann Machek,

Stevensville

