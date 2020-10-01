 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote to include women's voices

Vote to include women's voices

{{featured_button_text}}

I will add my voice to all the accolades to remarkable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, I will not forget to honor all the courageous women who went before her, paving the way for a better, more equal life for women.

I will also look forward to the upcoming election and vote for the smart, qualified, hardworking women currently on the ballot in my district: Margaret Gorski for Montana Senate 44, Laura Merrill for Montana House 87, Monica Tranel for Montana Public Service Commission, Melissa Romano for superintendent of public instruction and Kathleen Williams for U.S. House.

These women will bring competence and vigor to the issues of public education, affordable health care for all and environmental stewardship.

Our job is the easy one: vote!

Ann Machek,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News