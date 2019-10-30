My dad recently sent me that Washington Post article, "Things to do in Missoula." I responded to him, “I feel lucky to live here every day, Pop!” I truly do. Missoula has an unmatched quality of life I’ve found nowhere else.
Missoula’s vibrant downtown, our clean open spaces, our smart design and development: they are all deliberate. We have services to take care of vulnerable populations. Why? Because we have thoughtful, progressive people on our City Council.
In 2016 I learned we cannot take anything for granted in politics. There are no guarantees that Missoula will remain on a path of progress, especially if we let the City Council slip to a conservative slate of candidates.
We must keep Missoula moving forward, so I’m supporting Heidi West in Ward 1, where I live. West has worked incredibly hard in her first term on City Council, giving voice to marginalized citizens. She is smart, thoughtful and innovative. Join me in voting for Heidi West if you’re in Ward 1.
You have free articles remaining.
If you live in another ward, my strong recommendations are: Mirtha Becerra (Ward 2), Gwen Jones (Ward 3), Amber Sherrill (Ward 4), Alex Fregerio (Ward 5) and Nick Shontz (Ward 6).
Nancy de Pastino,
Missoula