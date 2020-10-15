If "We the People" value our way of life in America with our democracy, we had better vote. And vote for retaining the freedoms we all have grown up with.

For four long and politically divisive years, Donald Trump has been ramping up the worst of human natures characteristics. These include greed, fear, anger, attack, and blaming others for our personal shortcomings.

This is having a devastating effect upon our so-called United States of America. United we are not. We now can see how quickly our nation can lose its way and get lost in the morass of divisiveness. Donald Trump constantly preaches and demonstrates the worst characteristics of leadership. And too many of our elected legislators have been drawn into following him out of fear.

Our nation is now at a crossroads. It is critical that "We the People" take control right now and VOTE TO PRESERVE OUR DEMOCRACY.

Bob McClellan,

Polson

